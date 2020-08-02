Margery Elizabeth AndereggMarch 26, 1937 - July 20, 2020Margery Elizabeth Anderegg was born March 26, 1937, in Monte Vista, Colorado, and moved to her Heavenly Home on July 20, 2020, after a brief illness and courageous fight in Grand Junction, CO. Marge was a wonderful woman; she was always cheerful, loved life, was kind to everyone she met, had a great sense of humor, and loved her family dearly.Marge married Robert "Bob" Anderegg on March 7, 1954, in Grand Junction, CO, and they shared a marvelous 66 years together. Her children and grandchildren have so many precious memories of camping trips, family fishing camps, large family reunions and 4th of July celebrations, great Christmas and Thanksgiving meals, a bountiful garden, and the most perfect rose garden; a true lifetime of perfect memoriesMarge and Bob co-owned Old World Meat Co., working tirelessly with family for over 30 years. They took great pride in making high-quality, delicious, custom sausages and specialty items. Generations of hunters walked through their doors and their legacy is still talked about to this day.Marge was a talented artist, creating beautiful needlepoint and embroidery pieces, latch hook rugs, and she especially liked to crochet. Her last works were her pride, crafting baby blankets for her great-grandchildren, even planning ahead with five extra. Marge also enjoyed games of all kinds. She was active with her Bridge and Pinochle clubs and was always a glutton to play board games and mancala with the grandkids.Marge was a lifelong, devout Lutheran and an active member of the Lutheran Church and School of Messiah in Grand Junction. She had many Brothers and Sisters in Christ and served the Lord in many ways. Most notably, arranging and cooking bereavement dinners for many years, as well as serving other needs of the Church.Marge was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Ella Schulz; along with brothers and sister-in-law, Kenneth, Vernon and Vida Schulz. She will be dearly missed by her husband, Bob; sons, Larry Anderegg (Cheryl) of Grand Junction, and Mike Anderegg (Maggie Love) of Cortez; grandchildren, Bill Love-Anderegg (Lizzie), Tyler Anderegg (Lindsay), Lee Love-Anderegg (Ericka), and Caitlin DeCrow (Dusty); five great-grandchildren, with two more due in August and January; sister-in-law, Dortha Page; nephews, Ed and John Schulz, Ralph Garver, and Matt Anderegg, and niece, Sue Anderegg.Memorial services will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, please consider a gracious donation in Marge's name to Messiah Lutheran School, 840 N 11th St, Grand Junction, CO 81501.