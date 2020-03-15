Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marguerite Elizabeth "Maggie" Dowd. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marguerite "Maggie" Elizabeth Dowd



May 15, 1933 - March 6, 2020



After living kindly and unselfishly for 86 years, Mrs. Marguerite Elizabeth Dowd passed into eternal sleep the evening of March 6, 2020, surrounded by family and friends.



Marguerite, known by many as Maggie or Aunt Margie, was born at home in Clay Center, Kansas to John and Mary Wernette. It was on the farm her life story began. Marguerite was the youngest of eight children. She graduated from Clay County Community High School and spent two years earning an Associates Degree from Mary Mount College in Salina, Kansas. During this time, she was employed by Wichita St. Joseph Hospital as a lab technician.



It was also during this time that she met her future husband Larry. He was stationed at McConnell Air Force Base and was selling pots and pans door to door for extra money. Marguerite bought a set on payments and then married him before they were paid off!



They were married on November 27, 1954 at St. Peter and Paul Church in Clay Center, Kansas.



Marguerite's first child Shelly, was born in 1955, her only daughter. Soon after, Larry was deployed overseas to Okinawa, Japan for two years. Marguerite lived with her sister, Clara, in Denver during his deployment.



Marguerite's special mission was that of a homemaker and wife. She gave the greatest devotion to each member of the family and as the family got bigger so did her heart.



When Larry returned from overseas, they stayed in Denver and continued to plan the rest of their adventure.



They moved to Grand Junction in 1965 as a family of one girl and four boys. The family grew to seven boys and one girl and eventually to 12 grandkids and 17 great-grandkids.



Maggie's favorite things were crossword puzzles, watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy, catching fish, picking fresh asparagus, her garden, canning pickles, playing poker and gambling which included picking the Broncos to win.



She was an outdoors woman and camping was an activity that got everyone out of the house. In fact, it doesn't get any better than a freshly caught rainbow trout wrapped in tin foil with butter and onions cooked over a campfire.



She was preceded in death by parents, John and Mary Wernette; brothers, John, Gene and Charles "Bub" Wernette; sisters, Florence Marie "Sis" Wernette, Josephine "Dodie" Gardner, and Lois Ann "Lou" Thompson; husband, Larry, and sons, Thomas, Andrew and Christopher.



Living relatives include sister, Clara Madden; daughter, Shelly Smith; sons, Kelly Dowd, Jim Dowd, Dan Dowd and Joe Dowd, along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



We are happy to know that mom is with family in heaven and we will miss her dearly.



Rosary at Callahan-Edfast on Sunday, March 15, at 5:00 p.m. Service will be held at Callahan-Edfast on Monday, March 16, 2020, 4:00 p.m. and a reception to follow immediately at Lakeside Community Center, 3154 Lakeside Dr., #103, Grand Junction, CO.



