Maria "Bernie" Garcia Chacon

August 4, 1939 - February 22, 2019

Our Beloved Mother and Grandmother, Maria "Bernie" Garcia Chacon, passed away at St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado, on February 22, 2019.

She was born on August 4, 1939, in Conejos County, Colorado, to Celestine and Maria Garcia.

She found the love of her life, Manuel Delatocha Chacon, and married on October 21, 1961. They were then blessed with seven children, Kenneth, Celestino, Delfino, Fidel, Tino, Cora, and Agnes. She has two daughters-in-law, Julie and Sher.

Maria experienced different opportunities throughout her life, but retired from Russell Stover Candies out of Montrose. She enjoyed embroidery, taking care of her house plants, watching soap operas and cowboy shows, but most importantly, loved being around her grandchildren, Rico, Manuel, Rayna, BreAnna, Alex, Veronica, Nicki, Dominic, Brilynn, Daniel, Melody, McKayla, Autumn, Delfino, Jose, Daniel, Vincent, Lisa Marie, and 14 great-grandchildren.

Maria is welcomed home by her husband, Manuel, who she missed dearly; her parents; brother, Manuel; sister, Margaret; son, Kenneth, and beloved pet, JoJo. She is survived by her children, grandchildren, and brother, James.

Maria was an extraordinary, strong, amazing woman, and will be missed dearly. Funeral services are pending.

We love you Mom.



