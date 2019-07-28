Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Maria Ipatenko Pervesco



November 17, 1925 - July 24, 2019



Maria Pervesco fell asleep in the Lord on July 24, 2019, at HopeWest Care Center. She was 93.



Maria was born November 17, 1925, in Nowo Petrowskoe, Ukraine, USSR to Katia Zerush and Konrad Ipatenko. She had one sister, Efrosina.



During WWII, Maria met and married Hans Kastner, a German soldier. They had one son, Alexander Ipatenko. They escaped on a U-boat to Germany and to Hans' family. Hans was later killed in Yugoslavia.



Maria met Nikolay Pervesco in a displaced persons camp when the war ended. They married in Germany and came to Chicago in 1950 with Alexander and their daughter, Nadia. They later had a son, Michael.



Maria worked for Zenith Corporation and was a homemaker. From Chicago she moved to Texas and then in 1979 to Grand Junction.



Maria was a devout Orthodox Christian. Her hobbies were knitting and painting which she did with passion. She was also a very good cook.



Maria's parents; husbands; sister, and son, Alexander, preceded her in death. Survivors include daughter, Nadia; son, Michael; daughter-in-law, P.J.; seven grandchildren and many great and great-great-grandchildren.



A Trisagion (prayer service) will be held at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. The funeral will be at the church on Monday at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Orchard Mesa Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to HopeWest at 3090B North 12th Street or to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church at 3585 North 12th Street, both in Grand Junction, CO 81506.



