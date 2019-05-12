Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marian Bottinelli. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marian J. Bottinelli

January 28, 1929 - April 19, 2019

Marian Joan Bottinelli was born January 28, 1929, in Denver, Colorado. She and her husband, Dick, moved to Grand Junction in 1954 and raised their family here.

Marian was instrumental in developing the newborn hearing screening program at St. Mary's Hospital in 1969. She received the Service to Mankind Award from the Sertoma Club for her contributions to early diagnosis of hearing loss in infants. While working part-time for Colorado Ski Country USA at Walker Field Airport for 18 years, she greeted many people with cheer as they were heading to their ski destination. Marian loved to travel, attend plays and concerts, and spend time with her family and dear friends. She was a devoted wife, mom, grandma, and friend; you always left Marian with a smile on your face. Bella, her beloved golden retriever, and Marian had a special bond and spent a lot of time looking out for one another.

Marian is survived by her husband of 68 years, Dick; sons, David (Sheilah) Bottinelli of Grand Junction, and Dan (Kathryn) Bottinelli of Arvada, CO; daughter, Carolyn (Kit) Jackson of Telluride, CO; grandchildren, Chenoa Jenkel, Lucas Bottinelli, Kelsey Bottinelli, and Lisa Budge; great-grandchildren, Logan, Ethan, and Emma Bottinelli, and Calvin Jenkel.

Friends are invited to a celebration of Marian's life on Sunday, May 19th from 2 - 4:00 at HopeWest Pavillion, 3090 North 12th Street.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Roice-Hurst Humane Society or HopeWest Hospice. Her family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone at HopeWest Hospice for the truly compassionate care Marian received.



Marian J. BottinelliJanuary 28, 1929 - April 19, 2019Marian Joan Bottinelli was born January 28, 1929, in Denver, Colorado. She and her husband, Dick, moved to Grand Junction in 1954 and raised their family here.Marian was instrumental in developing the newborn hearing screening program at St. Mary's Hospital in 1969. She received the Service to Mankind Award from the Sertoma Club for her contributions to early diagnosis of hearing loss in infants. While working part-time for Colorado Ski Country USA at Walker Field Airport for 18 years, she greeted many people with cheer as they were heading to their ski destination. Marian loved to travel, attend plays and concerts, and spend time with her family and dear friends. She was a devoted wife, mom, grandma, and friend; you always left Marian with a smile on your face. Bella, her beloved golden retriever, and Marian had a special bond and spent a lot of time looking out for one another.Marian is survived by her husband of 68 years, Dick; sons, David (Sheilah) Bottinelli of Grand Junction, and Dan (Kathryn) Bottinelli of Arvada, CO; daughter, Carolyn (Kit) Jackson of Telluride, CO; grandchildren, Chenoa Jenkel, Lucas Bottinelli, Kelsey Bottinelli, and Lisa Budge; great-grandchildren, Logan, Ethan, and Emma Bottinelli, and Calvin Jenkel.Friends are invited to a celebration of Marian's life on Sunday, May 19th from 2 - 4:00 at HopeWest Pavillion, 3090 North 12th Street.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Roice-Hurst Humane Society or HopeWest Hospice. Her family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone at HopeWest Hospice for the truly compassionate care Marian received. Published in The Daily Sentinel on May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close