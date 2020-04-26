Marian L. Zipse
March 28, 1921 - April 22, 2020
Marian L. Zipse, age 99, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Larchwood Inns Living Center in Grand Junction, CO.
Marian was born on March 28, 1921, in Jewell, Kansas to Ferdinand J. Zipse and Harriet Foss Zipse. She was a graduate of Grand Junction High School and attended Mesa State College and received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Denver. She retired as a Librarian from the District 51 School system and was also a Public Librarian for the Cities of Long Beach, CA, and Los Angeles, CA.
Marian was preceded in death by parents, Ferdinand and Harriet Zipse, and siblings, Clarence (Evelyn) Zipse, Loren (Frances) Zipse, and Wilma (John) Zipse Whittier.
She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Mark (Sheila) Zipse, Marilyn (Eric) Fulmer, Al Whittier, Dave (Cindy) Whittier, Margaret (Larry) Kornfeld, and Kathy Forsman.
Marian will be laid to rest on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Orchard Mesa Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2020