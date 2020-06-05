Marie Ann Pace



Marie Ann Passer Pace, age 80, of Minneapolis, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020.



She is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Sidney; sister, Bernice (Carl), and mother and father, Evelyn Cary and LeRoy Passer.



Marie is survived by sisters, Hazel (Donald), Irene (Roy, deceased), and Vivian; daughters, Jennifer (Jihoon) and Samantha (Emiliano); grandson, Evan, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Born in Alden, MN, on the Passer farm as the fourth of five daughters, Marie filled her life with helping others. She took care of foster children, adopted her own daughters from South Korea and home schooled them, cared for both her elderly disabled mother and husband until they passed, and provided a loving home to countless stray cats and dogs. She loved to sing and paint, won multiple awards for her amateur paintings, and always harbored dreams of being an opera singer.



Burial will be a private family affair at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.



