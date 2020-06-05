Marie Ann Pace
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie Ann Pace

Marie Ann Passer Pace, age 80, of Minneapolis, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Sidney; sister, Bernice (Carl), and mother and father, Evelyn Cary and LeRoy Passer.

Marie is survived by sisters, Hazel (Donald), Irene (Roy, deceased), and Vivian; daughters, Jennifer (Jihoon) and Samantha (Emiliano); grandson, Evan, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Born in Alden, MN, on the Passer farm as the fourth of five daughters, Marie filled her life with helping others. She took care of foster children, adopted her own daughters from South Korea and home schooled them, cared for both her elderly disabled mother and husband until they passed, and provided a loving home to countless stray cats and dogs. She loved to sing and paint, won multiple awards for her amateur paintings, and always harbored dreams of being an opera singer.

Burial will be a private family affair at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved