Marie Hansen Bishop
1939 - 2020
Marie Hansen Bishop

January 15, 1939 - October 15, 2020

There will be a combined celebration of life for Lowry and Marie Bishop Saturday, October 24, at 10:00 am. Viewing precedes at 9:00 am., at The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2542 G. Road in Grand Junction.

Marie Hansen Bishop, 81, of Fruita, died peacefully on October 15, 2020. Marie was born and raised in Hiko, Nevada. She was the youngest of James and Jewel Hansen's six children. She was very talented. Throughout her life she enjoyed sewing, fashion, interior decorating and oil painting.

She received her beautician license in Reno, Nevada. She later attended BYU, where she met Lowry Bishop. They were married in the St. George, Utah temple in 1960.

Later, they moved to Fruita where they raised four children. She was a very devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She blessed the lives of many as she served in the Relief Society Women's Organization and almost 30 years in the Young Women's Program. She loved the students she taught at Shelledy Elementary as a kindergarten teacher's aide for 13 years. In the 1990's, Marie and Lowry loved being English teachers at the Teacher's University in Jinan, China for four years.

Marie is survived by her brother, Darrel Hansen; daughters, Lisa (Scott) Cleghorn, and Tanya (Mike) Lytle; son, Todd (Tammy) Bishop, 22 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death earlier this year by her husband, Lowry Bishop, and son, Michael (Tracy) Bishop of Mack, CO.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 16, 2020.
