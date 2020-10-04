Marilee June Straight ThompsonJune 14, 1937 - September 26, 2020Marilee June Straight was born in Delta as the only child of Lyle and Valley Straight. During WWII the family lived in several cities, but settled back on the Western Slope in Grand Junction after the war. It was here during her childhood that Marilee made many life-long friends and met the love of her life, Richard (Dick) Thompson.Marilee and Dick were high-school sweethearts who married shortly after their graduation from Grand Junction High School. She always said that because she was an only child she wanted a big family and she got her wish by having four children in three years! Marilee's first and most important career was as a homemaker. She loved to cook, clean and care for her family in every way. She also learned to play golf in her thirties and was instantly hooked - it was not unusual to see Marilee in her shorts playing in the middle of winter.One of Marilee's interests was to purchase a house in need of some TLC, fix it up and then sell. Over the years, she and Dick lived in more than 30 homes - she was always on the lookout for a good deal. After her family was raised, Marilee became a Realtor and eventually specialized in property management. She was just as good at caring for other people's property as she was at taking care of her own. Marilee and Dick traveled quite a bit during this time of their lives, often to golf resorts, which she loved to do. She became an avid bridge player and enjoyed playing in many groups.Marilee is survived by her children, Tamara Reece (Bob), Stephen Thompson, Terri Smatla (Tom), and Linda Motz; sister-in-law, Kathleen Hollingsworth; cousin, Kathy Smith; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Richard Thompson; and her beloved son-in-law, Christopher Motz. Before her passing Marilee wrote, "If anyone asks how I want to be remembered, please say the following about me: I loved my family! I had a wonderful life full of good memories, a long and happy marriage, and lots of fun."