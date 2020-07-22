Marilyn Kay BlairJanuary 9, 1936 - July 19, 2020Marilyn Kay Blair, age 84, died on July 19, 2020.Marilyn was born on January 9, 1936, to Wilford and Mabel Hill in Dodge City, KS. She spent her childhood in Colorado and graduated from Nucla High School as Valedictorian.Marilyn married Donald Lee Blair on April 23, 1955. He died in 2009. Marilyn had been a Grand Junction resident for 42 years and Denver resident for the last ten years. She was an elementary secretary in the Mesa County School District. Marilyn was a member of Unity Church in Grand Junction. She enjoyed singing in the church choir.She is survived by sons, Donald Mark Blair of Grand Junction, and Bill Cameron Blair of Parker, CO; daughters, Launa Kay Fujimoto of Denver, and Cindy Sue Goodis of Vienna, VA; and grandchildren, Aubrie and McKenna Blair, Brenna Fujimoto, Cameron, Tarryn and Cody Blair, and Alexandra Goodis.Funeral service will take place at Orchard Mesa Cemetery, Tuesday, July 28 at 12:00 p.m. Reverend Douglas Bottorff will officiate.