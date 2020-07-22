1/1
Marilyn Kay Blair
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Kay Blair

January 9, 1936 - July 19, 2020

Marilyn Kay Blair, age 84, died on July 19, 2020.

Marilyn was born on January 9, 1936, to Wilford and Mabel Hill in Dodge City, KS. She spent her childhood in Colorado and graduated from Nucla High School as Valedictorian.

Marilyn married Donald Lee Blair on April 23, 1955. He died in 2009. Marilyn had been a Grand Junction resident for 42 years and Denver resident for the last ten years. She was an elementary secretary in the Mesa County School District. Marilyn was a member of Unity Church in Grand Junction. She enjoyed singing in the church choir.

She is survived by sons, Donald Mark Blair of Grand Junction, and Bill Cameron Blair of Parker, CO; daughters, Launa Kay Fujimoto of Denver, and Cindy Sue Goodis of Vienna, VA; and grandchildren, Aubrie and McKenna Blair, Brenna Fujimoto, Cameron, Tarryn and Cody Blair, and Alexandra Goodis.

Funeral service will take place at Orchard Mesa Cemetery, Tuesday, July 28 at 12:00 p.m. Reverend Douglas Bottorff will officiate.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Orchard Mesa Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc
2515 Patterson Rd
Grand Junction, CO 81505
(970) 243-2450
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved