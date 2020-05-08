Marilyn Lou Henry RupeJune 6, 1927 - May 6, 2020Marilyn Lou Henry Rupe, 92, of Grand Junction, CO, died May 6, 2020, at home.She was born in Red Rock, Oklahoma on June 6, 1927, to Roy and Laura Henry. In the early 1930s the family loaded all their belongings in their little truck and moved from Red Rock, OK to Kennear, Wyoming to homestead a farm. There was room in the truck for Mom, Dad, Marilyn, and Carolyn to sit on the seat, but younger sister, Gloria, rode on the floorboard.In 1976 Marilyn moved from Vernal, Utah to Palisade, CO to be near her twin sister and best friend, Carolyn. In 1985 she sold the three acre peach orchard and moved to Paradise Hills where she lived until her death.Marilyn was a member of VFW 1247 for many years serving as treasurer and bingo manager.She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Laura Henry; sisters, Carolyn Smith and Gloria Lesher; son, Donald Joseph; son-in-law, Roy Hord; son-in-law, Robert Parry; daughter-in-law, Gail Joseph, and granddaughter, Jennifer Orr.She is survived by Ruth Hord, Allen (Bobbi) Joseph, Roy (Linda) Joseph, Larry (Jeanette) Joseph, Chloe Parry, and Carmen Workman (Gary); 11 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.Interment will be at Orchard Mesa Cemetery.In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation to Messiah Lutheran School Scholarship, 840 North 11th St., Grand Junction, CO, 81503 or HopeWest Hospice, 3090B North 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.