Marilyn Marie SeeleyJuly 16, 1930 - May 29, 2020Our matriarch has gone to be with Jesus. Marilyn Marie Dalberg Seeley was the fourth of six siblings, born July 16, 1930, in Wisconsin. She was a firecracker from the start.Marilyn married Virgil Dalberg when almost 16 and had five children, one of which died in infancy. They came to Colorado in 1954, gradually migrating from the eastern border of the state to the western border. Together the Dalbergs built a cabin, a few businesses and a life -- gradually gaining in prosperity.Marilyn owned two beauty salons and worked as a beautician until she retired due to severe allergies. Her most important vocation wasn't earning money, though. Besides beating the stuffing out of other players at bridge or pinochle, her passion was her family. Fiercely loyal, she did whatever she possibly could to support her family and friends.After Virgil's passing in 1994, Marilyn immersed herself in working with Messiah Lutheran, where she met Ralph Seeley, a widower. Ralph and Marilyn married in 2005 and shared many happy moments together, including celebrating Ralph's 100th birthday last January.Marilyn leaves Ralph, his sons, Ralph E. (Nancy), Ray (Gail) and Murl (Teri) and her kiddos: Valerie Torphy (Michael), Mark Dalberg, Robin Dalberg (Carla) and Holly Villa (Rick) along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren to cherish her memory. Marilyn is also survived by sister, Linda Polesky.We, her family, are so very grateful for Marilyn's unflagging support, her sense of humor, her prayers and love. We bid her a fond adieu and look forward to the day we'll be reunited with her.A Memorial Service will be held July 18, 2020, at the Lutheran Church of Messiah at 1:00 p.m.