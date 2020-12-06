1/
Marilyn Withrow Kimmey
1922 - 2020
Marilyn Withrow Kimmey

August 19, 1922 - November 26, 2020

Marilyn was born in Erick, OK, to John and Ima (Tackitt) Withrow. Her father was a school teacher there. She was the second oldest of eight siblings.

In 1935, during the dust bowl era, the family moved to Grand Junction from the panhandle of Texas. Marilyn graduated from Grand Junction High School, and attended Mesa College and Western State College. She met her husband, Bernard, at Mesa College and they were married in 1943.

Marilyn taught and worked in Mesa County schools for many years. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting, and working in her vegetable and flower gardens.

She is survived by her daughter, Bernadette Kimmey of Brighton, CO; son, Michael (Cynthia) Kimmey, M.D. of Seattle, WA; grandsons, Philip (Victoria) Kimmey of Seattle, WA, and Peter (Kristen) Kimmey of Los Angeles, CA; great-granddaughter, Olivia Kimmey; sister, Frances (Emil) Walz of Arvada, CO, and brother, Billy (Jean) Withrow of Grand Junction. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Kimmey; son, Gregory Kimmey, and five siblings.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Dec. 6, 2020.
