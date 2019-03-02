Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion Pierce Burford. View Sign

Marion "Pierce" Burford

March 21, 1930 - February 26, 2019

Marion Pierce Burford died peacefully on February 26, 2019, at his home in Fruita, CO. He was 88 years old.

He was born to Darwin and Neva (Bragg) Burford on March 21, 1930, in Grand Junction, CO. He was the third son of three. Pierce graduated from Grand Junction High School and also attended Mesa Junior College for two years.

He married Bette Louise Brady in 1951. They were married for 67 wonderful years.

He spent his younger years in life working on the family ranch in Edwards, CO. Pierce also worked as a farmer and a mill worker at the Gilsonite Refinery in Fruita, CO.

He enjoyed camping with his family in the San Juan mountains and working with livestock.

Pierce is survived by his wife, Bette; sons, Darwin (Peggy) Burford, Doug (Debbie) Burford, and David (Julie) Burford, all of Fruita, CO; daughter, Dana (Larry) Morrison of St. George, UT; 11 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Fruita United Methodist Church.

Donations, in his name, can be made to HopeWest Hospice, or Fruita United Methodist Church.

