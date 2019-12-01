Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Lucille "Marge" Kaiser. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marjorie "Marge" Lucille Kaiser



February 14, 1934 - November 23, 2019



Marjorie "Marge" was born February 14, 1934, to William Trusty and Mable Platz. The Lord called her home on November 23, 2019, so she could join our Daddy.



A native of Colorado, she was an exceptional homemaker and mother. She was active in Tops, and a member of the First Christian Church. Marge had an outgoing personality, and the gift of being able to talk to anyone. She loved her Denver Broncos, playing dominoes, dancing, writing poems, playing cards, solving crossword puzzles, and going fishing.



She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roland; brothers, William Trusty of Grand Junction; Don Trusty of Pueblo, and Bob Trusty of California, and grandson, Shawn Minerich. She is survived by her sister, Shirley Cagell of Delta; daughters, Sandra Shaw of Meeker; Sharon Gilbert of Rangely, and Pam LeMay of Chandler, Arizona; son, Ro Kaiser of Commerce City, and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be missed by everyone.



A funeral service will take place on Monday, December 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Martin Mortuary.



