Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Smith. View Sign

Marjorie C. Smith

March 16, 1927 - March 20, 2019

Marjorie Smith passed away on March 20th. She was a Geologist who specialized in Cartography. Marjorie worked her entire career for the U.S. Geological Survey.

She was surrounded with love and family members in the days before her passing. For those who loved her, Marjorie's warm heart and sharp wit will be deeply missed.

She was preceded in death by two husbands, Thomas Mullens and J. Fred Smith. Marjorie is survived by two daughters, Nancy Mullens and Corby Sherwood, and sister, Kay Ableman.

She enjoyed playing bridge, knitting, needlepoint and doing anything with her daughters.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Colorado Scientific Society.

Marjorie C. SmithMarch 16, 1927 - March 20, 2019Marjorie Smith passed away on March 20th. She was a Geologist who specialized in Cartography. Marjorie worked her entire career for the U.S. Geological Survey.She was surrounded with love and family members in the days before her passing. For those who loved her, Marjorie's warm heart and sharp wit will be deeply missed.She was preceded in death by two husbands, Thomas Mullens and J. Fred Smith. Marjorie is survived by two daughters, Nancy Mullens and Corby Sherwood, and sister, Kay Ableman.She enjoyed playing bridge, knitting, needlepoint and doing anything with her daughters.A private service will be held at a later date.Memorial contributions may be made to the Colorado Scientific Society. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close