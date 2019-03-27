Marjorie C. Smith
March 16, 1927 - March 20, 2019
Marjorie Smith passed away on March 20th. She was a Geologist who specialized in Cartography. Marjorie worked her entire career for the U.S. Geological Survey.
She was surrounded with love and family members in the days before her passing. For those who loved her, Marjorie's warm heart and sharp wit will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by two husbands, Thomas Mullens and J. Fred Smith. Marjorie is survived by two daughters, Nancy Mullens and Corby Sherwood, and sister, Kay Ableman.
She enjoyed playing bridge, knitting, needlepoint and doing anything with her daughters.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Colorado Scientific Society.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019