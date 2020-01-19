Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjory Kathrine Moon. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Service 2:00 PM Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marjory Kathrine Moon



July 26, 1944 - January 14, 2020



Marjory Kathrine Moon, 75, from Ann Arbor Michigan, bought a one way ticket to St. Peter's all-inclusive, somewhere between the third star on the right and straight on till morning. Marj wasn't sure about the margaritas, but the views are apparently unparalleled. She was surrounded by a group (standing room only) of friends and family when she passed somewhat suddenly from some crazy kind of fluke medical thing (it's a lot of mumbo jumbo). But she wanted you to know that her passing was swift, painless, and no bull. She wouldn't have it any other way.



In life, Marj Moon was not only graced by the greatest name alliteration had ever seen, she also benefited from the God-given talent of communication. You see, Marj could walk into any room, anywhere in the world, and immediately add to her fan club. She was that good. But more than a talker, she was a listener. Wherever she went, it was always the other person who was the most important. In fact, Marj could make you feel like you were the only one in the building.



She was also a wizard in the kitchen, a politician at the garage sale, the ultimate comrade at Coors Tek, and the eternal hope of HopeWest. She was a cinephile, a gardener, and a reader. To date, her nightstand boasts a tower 15 books high. But talking about Marj wasn't really Marj. She'd rather brag about her dog, Rozie, or debate current events. The fact that you're even reading this would probably get you the finger. You should be out in the yard.



Marj is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary, and brother-in-law, Jerry. She's survived by her son, Mark Moon Jr.; daughter, Mary Meola; son-in-law, Mario Meola; brothers, Robert, Nick, and Tom Rayer, and sisters, Mick and Sal. Her legacy extends to 23 nieces and nephews; special grandsons, Kristofer Hamrick, Blake and Carter Cloutier; granddaughter, Cathy Prugar; great-grandson, Isaac Prugar, and literally everyone she ever met. She married Mark Moon Sr. in 1963, and saw him at her side with her last breath.



Instead of flowers, Marj would prefer that you live well, laugh often, love much, and get the heck outside.



Hey Marj, we loved you to the moon and back.



A Celebration of her life will be held at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary on Monday, January 20, 2020, at 2:00p.m.



