Mark Allen Craddock, 59, of Grand Junction, passed away unexpectedly at home on June 30, 2019. He was born in Pueblo on April 17, 1960, to Elizabeth and Al Craddock. Both preceded him in death. Surviving family includes his adult children, Ysenne and Galen Craddock; sisters, Karen (Mike) Waters and Trisha (Dan) Pryor; brother, Steve Craddock; close friends, Beverly (Comerer) Craddock and Richie Bottinelli; and many other relatives and friends. Mark's lifelong passion was bouldering, technical climbing, and ice climbing around the Western Slope. He was the youngest person to climb the Painted Wall of the Black Canyon as a Montrose High student with his mentor, Rusty Bailey. Mark's professional passion was teaching. After graduating from Western State College, he began his career as a social studies teacher in Montrose and the Denver area. He earned a master's degree in special education from the University of Northern Colorado and taught at R5 High School in Grand Junction for many years. Many students and their parents credit Mark for providing the educational support and career guidance they needed to graduate and succeed. A private family memorial is planned. Those who wish may contribute in Mark's name to the Salvation Army of Grand Junction.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on July 6, 2019