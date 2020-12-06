1/1
Mark David Bailey
1965 - 2020
Mark David Bailey

July 23, 1965 - November 26, 2020

The Hunter took a heart shot.

Born in Corvallis, OR, Mark was schooled in Waverly, NY; Ft. Collins, CO, and Grand Junction, CO. He graduated in 1983.

He was a beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, husband, step-dad, friend, and God-father to Kara Heinrich. He was a welder, mechanic, truck driver, snow cat operator, oil field worker, snow mobile and ATV enthusiast, woodsman, dog lover, outlaw, rebel, fisherman, and hunter.

Mark is survived by his mom, Taffy Force, of Glenwood Springs; dad, David Bailey of Grand Junction; sister, Janet Hilton of Rifle; brother of choice, Dan Heinrich and family of Grand Junction, and numerous in-laws, outlaws, and friends.

He is preceded in transition by his beloved wife, Alisa.

Celebration to be held next summer.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

