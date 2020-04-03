Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Iddings. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mark Iddings



June 9, 1954 - March 27, 2020



Mark passed peacefully on March 27, 2020, at HopeWest Care Center in Grand Junction, CO, with his long time companion and caregiver, Diana Soleil, by his side.



Mark enjoyed volunteering and serving in his community including the Garfield County Planning and Zoning Commission and the Garfield County Public Library Board of Directors. Mark sang with the Aspen Choral Society and sang in the Messiah every year. He was a realtor in Glenwood Springs for many years and was well respected in the business community. Mark had a passion for motorcycle riding and there are many great stories from those who shared that with him. He loved nature and being outdoors and enjoyed skiing, hiking, rafting and camping. He was a very social person enjoying gatherings and events with friends and family. His humor and wit will long be remembered by those who were lucky enough to know him.



Mark is survived by his parents, Carter and Ann Iddings; brother, Matt (Marie) Iddings; sister, Sue Simon, and brother, Jon Iddings.



He fought a long, difficult and painful battle with ALS, and through it all he remained positive and always treated everyone with kindness and caring. He treasured each visit by friends and family.



A Celebration of Marks life will be held at a future date with the sharing of many wonderful stories and memories of a life well lived. God Speed Mark, we miss you. Family and friends are grateful to HopeWest Hospice of Grand Junction for their dedicated and caring staff.



Memorial contributions can be made to HopeWest Hospice of Grand Junction.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2020

