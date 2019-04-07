Markley Metzger
May 26, 1932 - March 30, 2019
Mark Metzger passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at home in Grand Junction on March 30, 2019. He looked forward to rejoining the love of his life, his wife Elaine, who had passed away on Mark's birthday in 2013. Mark was a loving husband and father of three boys.
Mark was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and moved with his mother, Estelle; sister, Carolyn, and Grandma Metzger to St. Louis, Missouri, at a young age. After high school, he attended the University of Colorado in Boulder, Colorado, where he ran hurdles on the varsity track team. Mark met Elaine in a chance meeting at the university bookstore, and started dating the following semester when they connected at a fraternity/sorority function.
Mark joined the Navy after graduating, becoming a pilot in his time in the service. He married Elaine in August 1955, and they lived near naval bases in Pensacola, Florida; Coronado, California, and Whidbey Island, Washington. They settled in St. Louis for a while before making the trek to Colorado where they spent most of their married lives together.
After working in accounting in Denver for many years, Mark turned to his true passion, being outdoors with trees, and purchased a peach orchard in Palisade in 1972. He commuted to work the farm with frequent trips from their home across the Rockies until moving the whole family to Grand Junction in 1976.
Mark spent many happy years running the peach orchard with the help of his family, and also worked as a trust officer during this period until his retirement. He was great lover of the outdoors, family vacations, music, and old movies. The peach orchard remains in the family.
Mark will be sorely missed by those surviving him, including his sister, Carolyn; sons, Paul (Cindy), David (Belma), and Steve (Tracy); grandchildren, JT (Lisa), Drew, Holly, Connor, Elise, Nelly (Jose'), and Stephanie, and great-granddaughter, Abby.
Donations in Mark's honor would be appreciated to HopeWest Hospice Care Center in Grand Junction and Child & Migrant Services in Palisade.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019