Mark R. Ashburn



December 19, 1961 - March 16, 2020



Mark R. Ashburn of Fruita, CO, affectionately known as Boo Boo by his family, was found dead on Monday, March 16, 2020, at his home in Fruita, CO. He was 58.



Mark was born on December 19, 1961, in Gunnison, CO, and lived in Fruita for 30 years where he graduated from Fruita Monument High School. Mark was a longtime employee of Waste Management. He enjoyed fast cars, working on car engines, drawing, and as a child, he loved animals.



Mark is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ora Lee Ashburn.



He is survived by sister, Lori Sparks and her significant other, Lloyd Delgado of Grand Junction, CO; nieces, Ashley Grimes (Dimitri) of Westminster, CO, and Kailee Ochoa (Filomeno) of Grand Junction, CO; nephew, Alan Sparks and his significant other, Amber Nicole Wyatt of Grand Junction, CO; great-nieces, Mischa, Khloe, Esmahlee, Zarie, and Vhaiy, all of Grand Junction, CO; great-nephews, Gabriel, Malachi, Braydon, Fabian, Josiah, and Raylend, all of Grand Junction, CO; and his former brother-in-law, Alan Sparks, Sr. Mark is also survived by the extended family members of the Hart and Ashburn families.



A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at New Elmwood Cemetery in Fruita, CO at 2:00 p.m.



