Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mark Smith



January 11, 1957 - December 14, 2019



Hotchkiss, Colorado resident, Mark E. Smith, passed away at his home on Saturday December 14, 2019, surrounded by his family, after a valiant fight against cancer. He was 62 years old.



Mark Edward Smith was born to Edward Sheldon and Nellie (Pagotto) Smith on January 11, 1957, in Delta, Colorado. He spent his childhood on the Smith family ranch and attended school in Hotchkiss, graduating from Hotchkiss High School in 1975. Mark went on to further his education at Mesa State College, graduating with his Bachelor's degree in 1980.



On May 24, 1980, he married the love of his life, Tammy Marie Malensek, in Cedaredge, Colorado. The couple were blessed with three children and would have celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary in May of 2020.



Mark loved the outdoors and was a strong advocate for the environment. He was on the board of the North Fork Water Conservancy District and served as president of the Leroux Creek Water Users Association. He enjoyed ranching on the Smith family farm and rarely went anywhere without his dogs by his side. He was a lover of all animals and never met one that didn't trust him immediately. With his ingenuity, he could find a way to fix anything. Additionally, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a true family man who was described by his family and friends as hardworking, intelligent, honest, kind, courageous and resilient.



Mark is survived by his wife Tammy; son, Michael (Nicole); daughters, Peggy Wrich (Brian) and Kristy Smith (Livis J. Reyes); sisters, Jeneen Joseph (John) and Kathleen Smith (Glen Chamberlain), and an aunt, Edith Lindsey. Mark is further survived by seven grandchildren, Destiny, Jordyn, Dominic, Finnley, Henry, Madelyn and Rachel.



He was preceded in death by his parents, several uncles, and his grandparents.



Services are planned for Friday, January 10, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Paonia, Colorado. A Rosary will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Catholic Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Riverside Cemetery in Hotchkiss. All are welcome to join Mark's family at a reception following the burial at the Elk's Lodge in Hotchkiss.



Mark's family would like to extend thanks to all of his family, friends, acquaintances and medical professionals for the kindness, love and support they have provided over the last three plus years. There are far too many angels to thank individually, but it should be known that every single act was deeply appreciated.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Mark's name to Grand Mesa Oncology and Infusion Center, HopeWest Hospice or University of Colorado Cancer Center.



Mark SmithJanuary 11, 1957 - December 14, 2019Hotchkiss, Colorado resident, Mark E. Smith, passed away at his home on Saturday December 14, 2019, surrounded by his family, after a valiant fight against cancer. He was 62 years old.Mark Edward Smith was born to Edward Sheldon and Nellie (Pagotto) Smith on January 11, 1957, in Delta, Colorado. He spent his childhood on the Smith family ranch and attended school in Hotchkiss, graduating from Hotchkiss High School in 1975. Mark went on to further his education at Mesa State College, graduating with his Bachelor's degree in 1980.On May 24, 1980, he married the love of his life, Tammy Marie Malensek, in Cedaredge, Colorado. The couple were blessed with three children and would have celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary in May of 2020.Mark loved the outdoors and was a strong advocate for the environment. He was on the board of the North Fork Water Conservancy District and served as president of the Leroux Creek Water Users Association. He enjoyed ranching on the Smith family farm and rarely went anywhere without his dogs by his side. He was a lover of all animals and never met one that didn't trust him immediately. With his ingenuity, he could find a way to fix anything. Additionally, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a true family man who was described by his family and friends as hardworking, intelligent, honest, kind, courageous and resilient.Mark is survived by his wife Tammy; son, Michael (Nicole); daughters, Peggy Wrich (Brian) and Kristy Smith (Livis J. Reyes); sisters, Jeneen Joseph (John) and Kathleen Smith (Glen Chamberlain), and an aunt, Edith Lindsey. Mark is further survived by seven grandchildren, Destiny, Jordyn, Dominic, Finnley, Henry, Madelyn and Rachel.He was preceded in death by his parents, several uncles, and his grandparents.Services are planned for Friday, January 10, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Paonia, Colorado. A Rosary will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Catholic Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Riverside Cemetery in Hotchkiss. All are welcome to join Mark's family at a reception following the burial at the Elk's Lodge in Hotchkiss.Mark's family would like to extend thanks to all of his family, friends, acquaintances and medical professionals for the kindness, love and support they have provided over the last three plus years. There are far too many angels to thank individually, but it should be known that every single act was deeply appreciated.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Mark's name to Grand Mesa Oncology and Infusion Center, HopeWest Hospice or University of Colorado Cancer Center. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jan. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close