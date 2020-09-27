1/1
Marlyn Bogenreif
1928 - 2020
Marlyn Bogenreif

May 20, 1928 - September 19, 2020

Marlyn "Marnie" Bogenreif, 92, formerly of Grand Junction, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of September 19, 2020, in Bozeman, MT, of advanced heart failure with her daughter, Kathy, at her side.

Marnie was born in Gettysburg, South Dakota, and spent most of her youth and early adulthood in Watertown, South Dakota, with her parents and two sisters.

Marnie married Stuart "Bogie" Bogenreif in 1948, and a short time later, Bogie's job took them west to Montana. There were many moves throughout their lives together until Bogie's retirement, at which time they moved to Grand Junction making it their life-long home of 40 years. Through the years, she made many dear and valued friends. She moved to Bozeman MT in December 2018 to be closer to family.

A dedicated wife of 64 years, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she demonstrated and instilled in her children the good mid-western values of faith in God, hard work, and personal accountability. She also had a great sense of humor which she also generously shared with all of her children. Marnie was a kind person, gracious hostess, a loyal friend, and a loving mother. She was always mindful of others' feelings and would never intentionally offend anyone. Marnie enjoyed reading and always enjoyed passing along her books for others to enjoy, and was an avid bridge player in each place they called home.

Marnie was preceded in death by her husband, Bogie; son, Steven, and sister, Bonnie Landon. She is survived by daughter, Katherine (Charles) of Bozeman, MT; son, Charles (Nora) of Albuquerque, NM; son, Michael (Julie) of Santa Rosa Beach, FL, and sister, June Snow of Watertown, SD; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

In true Marnie humble form, at her request no services will be held. She will be interred with her beloved "Bogie" at Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Sep. 27, 2020.
