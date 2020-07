Or Copy this URL to Share

Martha Ann Clarkson, 87, of Fruita, died June 13, 2020, in Hugo, OK. She was a retired nurse. Services 1:30 p.m., July 17, at First Baptist Church, 7th & Grand Ave., Grand Junction.



