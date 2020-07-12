1/1
Martha Ann Clarkson
1933 - 2020
Martha Ann Clarkson

February 1, 1933 - June 13, 2020

Martha Ann was born to Frederick Russell and Hester (Flood) Perry in Framingham, Massachusetts.

Surviving children are Thomas Dee Chapman, Jr., Kathleen Rae (Wilkinson), and Kelly Lynn Chapman; grandchildren, Sonja (Davis), James (Nuernberg), and Patricia (Nuernberg), and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by son, Michael Robert; parents, and five siblings.

She graduated from Big Horn High School and married Thomas Dee Chapman. Later she married Gene Clarkson. She became a nurse's aid, a cosmetologist and an RN, working in Casper and Grand Junction. After her children became independent, she bought a motor home to become a home health care nurse traveling to California. After retiring, she motor-homed through many states and to Nova Scotia.

She loved raising Peruvian horses and riding competitively with her daughter, Kelly. They made a trip to Peru.

As Martha Ann aged, Kelly took her to Oklahoma where Kelly bought a small ranch. Martha Ann loved to watch Kelly work with horses and breathe the fresh air.

Cremation has taken place. Services July 17, at First Baptist Church, 720 Grand, 1:30 p.m., Grand Junction.

Memorials may be made to Mustang Heritage Foundation at https://mustangheritagefoundation.org/donate/.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Service
01:30 PM
First Baptist Church
Miller and Miller Funeral Home - Hugo - Hugo
410 South F Street
Hugo, OK 74743
580-326-8331
June 25, 2020
From my sister, Kelly: Mom made sure her children knew the love of Jesus Christ and drug us to church every Sunday. She loved to sing and sang in the church choir as often as she could. She loved all music but her three favorites were: Country, Western and Cowboy music! Later in her life, she was able to devote time to loving horses. She learned to love any horse I drug home, and there were plenty. Peruvian horses became her favorite and she devoted her time to the smooth riding horse.

From Kathleen: Thank you, Mom, for raising us to honor God, our family, our country and our friends.
Kathleen Wilkinson
Daughter
