Martha Ann ClarksonFebruary 1, 1933 - June 13, 2020Martha Ann was born to Frederick Russell and Hester (Flood) Perry in Framingham, Massachusetts.Surviving children are Thomas Dee Chapman, Jr., Kathleen Rae (Wilkinson), and Kelly Lynn Chapman; grandchildren, Sonja (Davis), James (Nuernberg), and Patricia (Nuernberg), and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by son, Michael Robert; parents, and five siblings.She graduated from Big Horn High School and married Thomas Dee Chapman. Later she married Gene Clarkson. She became a nurse's aid, a cosmetologist and an RN, working in Casper and Grand Junction. After her children became independent, she bought a motor home to become a home health care nurse traveling to California. After retiring, she motor-homed through many states and to Nova Scotia.She loved raising Peruvian horses and riding competitively with her daughter, Kelly. They made a trip to Peru.As Martha Ann aged, Kelly took her to Oklahoma where Kelly bought a small ranch. Martha Ann loved to watch Kelly work with horses and breathe the fresh air.Cremation has taken place. Services July 17, at First Baptist Church, 720 Grand, 1:30 p.m., Grand Junction.Memorials may be made to Mustang Heritage Foundation at https://mustangheritagefoundation.org/donate/