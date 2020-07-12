From my sister, Kelly: Mom made sure her children knew the love of Jesus Christ and drug us to church every Sunday. She loved to sing and sang in the church choir as often as she could. She loved all music but her three favorites were: Country, Western and Cowboy music! Later in her life, she was able to devote time to loving horses. She learned to love any horse I drug home, and there were plenty. Peruvian horses became her favorite and she devoted her time to the smooth riding horse.



From Kathleen: Thank you, Mom, for raising us to honor God, our family, our country and our friends.

Kathleen Wilkinson

Daughter