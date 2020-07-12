Martha Ann Clarkson
February 1, 1933 - June 13, 2020
Martha Ann was born to Frederick Russell and Hester (Flood) Perry in Framingham, Massachusetts.
Surviving children are Thomas Dee Chapman, Jr., Kathleen Rae (Wilkinson), and Kelly Lynn Chapman; grandchildren, Sonja (Davis), James (Nuernberg), and Patricia (Nuernberg), and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by son, Michael Robert; parents, and five siblings.
She graduated from Big Horn High School and married Thomas Dee Chapman. Later she married Gene Clarkson. She became a nurse's aid, a cosmetologist and an RN, working in Casper and Grand Junction. After her children became independent, she bought a motor home to become a home health care nurse traveling to California. After retiring, she motor-homed through many states and to Nova Scotia.
She loved raising Peruvian horses and riding competitively with her daughter, Kelly. They made a trip to Peru.
As Martha Ann aged, Kelly took her to Oklahoma where Kelly bought a small ranch. Martha Ann loved to watch Kelly work with horses and breathe the fresh air.
Cremation has taken place. Services July 17, at First Baptist Church, 720 Grand, 1:30 p.m., Grand Junction.
Memorials may be made to Mustang Heritage Foundation at https://mustangheritagefoundation.org/donate/
.