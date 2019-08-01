Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Ary. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Martha Ary



January 23, 1925 - July 19, 2019



Martha Ary died peacefully at Westminster of Woodbridge Virginia on July 19. She was predeceased by her husband, TS Ary and her sister, Hellen Humphrey of Terre Haute, IN, and is survived by her son, David, his wife, Temple, and two grandchildren.



Although T and David were the center of her life, Martha loved her nieces as daughters she did not have and savored her many far flung friendships. Much to her husband and son's surprise, Martha developed a passion for impressionism and led art tours within the US, and to St. Petersburg, Moscow, and eastern China. When she arrived in D.C. she continued her joy of history and teaching when she signed on with Guide Service of D. C. and joined The Guild of Professional Tour Guides.



Family and friends will gather to remember Martha on Monday, August 26th at 11:00 a.m. at Westminster at Lake Ridge, Lake Ridge, VA 22192.

