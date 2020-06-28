Martha L. Peterson
February 22, 1933 - June 18, 2020
Martha L. Peterson, 87, passed away peacefully at her Grand Junction home. She was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on February 22, 1933, to Charles and Amy Perry. She spent her childhood and graduated from high school in St. Paul.
Martha met Charles E. Peterson on a blind date and they went to see the movie "Ma and Pa Kettle at the Farm". They strangely had two flat tires during their date. They married on October 30, 1953 in St. Paul. Martha's sister-in-law said, "I'll give it five years, it won't last." Martha and Charles celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary in 2008. He preceded her in death on November 14, 2008, in Grand Junction.
Martha lived in Grand Junction for the last 35 years; she was a homemaker and attended the American Lutheran Church. She enjoyed afternoons shopping, having lunch and watching her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two infant sons.
She leaves behind her sons, Curt (Caryl), Paul (Terri), Richard (Rita), Don, Ken (Jennifer), Chris (Vicki); 16 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jun. 28, 2020.