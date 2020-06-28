Martha L. Peterson
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha L. Peterson

February 22, 1933 - June 18, 2020

Martha L. Peterson, 87, passed away peacefully at her Grand Junction home. She was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on February 22, 1933, to Charles and Amy Perry. She spent her childhood and graduated from high school in St. Paul.

Martha met Charles E. Peterson on a blind date and they went to see the movie "Ma and Pa Kettle at the Farm". They strangely had two flat tires during their date. They married on October 30, 1953 in St. Paul. Martha's sister-in-law said, "I'll give it five years, it won't last." Martha and Charles celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary in 2008. He preceded her in death on November 14, 2008, in Grand Junction.

Martha lived in Grand Junction for the last 35 years; she was a homemaker and attended the American Lutheran Church. She enjoyed afternoons shopping, having lunch and watching her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two infant sons.

She leaves behind her sons, Curt (Caryl), Paul (Terri), Richard (Rita), Don, Ken (Jennifer), Chris (Vicki); 16 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Friends and family may leave their condolences at www.martinmortuary.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Martin Mortuary
550 North Ave
Grand Junction, CO 81501
9702431538
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved