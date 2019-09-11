Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Rosetta Mannel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Martha Rosetta Mannel



August 4, 1950 - September 8, 2019



Martha is survived by her mother, Patricia; husband, Myron; children, Dan (Shawna), and Cherrie' (Mark); brother, David; sisters, Patty and Lauree; granddaughters, Dawn and Summer and their spouses; great-granddaughter, Aaliyah and countless nieces and nephews and their spouses.



Martha loved life and the wonders in it. Though she suffered from degenerative spinal arthritis, it never dampened her artistic talents or her love for others. She had a fascination for hummingbirds which she incorporated to many of her arts and crafts. She spent her life teaching her skills to children in elementary school and to adults alike. As much as Martha loved her family and her hobbies, her greatest love was our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Martha spent countless hours praying for others in prayer groups. She always made time for those who needed to hear about the gift of Salvation which is given freely to all who repent of their sins and ask Jesus into their heart. We love you so much mom. You will be greatly missed but your love for each of us will lie on in our hearts and give us comfort whenever we think of you. We look forward to the day when we will be reunited in heaven with you and with those who have gone home to be with Jesus before you.



In lieu of flowers please send a donation to Twin Peaks Bible Camp.



Services have been entrusted to Jeff Gentry at Affordable Memorial Care.



