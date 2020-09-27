Martin A. Wenger



March 11, 1919 - September 11, 2020



Martin A. Wenger passed away on September 11, 2020, at Hopewest in Grand Junction, CO.



He was born on March 11, 1919, to Martin G. Wenger and Annie Ebersol in Telluride, CO. He grew up in Grand Junction, CO, and graduated with a degree from Utah University in Ogden, UT, and a masters in library science from Oklahoma University. He met his wife, Marilyn Bidleman, in Denver, CO, and they were married on September 29, 1951. They had two children, Larry and Stephanie.



Martin served as a cartographer and photographer in the Army Air Corp in the Pacific during WWII. He worked as a historian and librarian at the Gilcrease Museum in Tulsa, OK, the public library in Norman, OK, and was director and librarian at Mesa State College until he retired.



Martin and Marilyn enjoyed traveling during their years together and he continued his love of photography as well as being an avid reader and book collector.



He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marilyn, and brother, Gilbert. He is survived by son, Larry (Gayle) of Grand Junction; daughter, Stephanie of Madrid, Spain; brother, Herbert of Loveland, CO; grandchildren, Pamela and Brian, and many nieces and nephews.



No services are being planned at this time.



