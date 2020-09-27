1/1
Martin A. Wenger
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martin A. Wenger

March 11, 1919 - September 11, 2020

Martin A. Wenger passed away on September 11, 2020, at Hopewest in Grand Junction, CO.

He was born on March 11, 1919, to Martin G. Wenger and Annie Ebersol in Telluride, CO. He grew up in Grand Junction, CO, and graduated with a degree from Utah University in Ogden, UT, and a masters in library science from Oklahoma University. He met his wife, Marilyn Bidleman, in Denver, CO, and they were married on September 29, 1951. They had two children, Larry and Stephanie.

Martin served as a cartographer and photographer in the Army Air Corp in the Pacific during WWII. He worked as a historian and librarian at the Gilcrease Museum in Tulsa, OK, the public library in Norman, OK, and was director and librarian at Mesa State College until he retired.

Martin and Marilyn enjoyed traveling during their years together and he continued his love of photography as well as being an avid reader and book collector.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marilyn, and brother, Gilbert. He is survived by son, Larry (Gayle) of Grand Junction; daughter, Stephanie of Madrid, Spain; brother, Herbert of Loveland, CO; grandchildren, Pamela and Brian, and many nieces and nephews.

No services are being planned at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved