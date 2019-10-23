Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 4:00 PM Koinonia Church 730 25 Road Grand Junction , CO View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Martin "Bing" Bingham



February 28, 1930 - October 19, 2019



Martin "Bing" Bingham passed away on Saturday, October 19, at the age of 89.



Bing was born and grew up in North Field Falls, VT. After attending the University of Vermont he joined the Air Force and served four years as a Photo Interpreter. While stationed in Denver, CO, Bing met his life partner, Sylvia, on a blind date. They were married three months later on July 26, 1953, and just celebrated their 66th anniversary.



Bing worked a long and dedicated career in education. He taught junior high and high school until he retired from the Mesa County School District in 1991.



In 1993, Bing and Sylvia joined the Peace Corps and were stationed in Jamaica for two years. He volunteered as a mathematics teacher trainer at a junior college there.



Bing lived the rest of his full and adventurous life on the Western Slope of Colorado surrounded by the country he loved and the family he cherished.



He is survived by his loving wife, Sylvia; daughter, Dena (Pat) Carpenter; sons, Paul (Cindy), Scot (Roxanne), Dave (Julie), and Ken (Michelle); 17 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren.



A service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 4:00 p.m. at the Koinonia Church, 730 25 Road, Grand Junction, CO.



Memorial contributions, in Bing's memory, can be made to HopeWest Hospice or The Nature Conservancy.

Martin "Bing" BinghamFebruary 28, 1930 - October 19, 2019Martin "Bing" Bingham passed away on Saturday, October 19, at the age of 89.Bing was born and grew up in North Field Falls, VT. After attending the University of Vermont he joined the Air Force and served four years as a Photo Interpreter. While stationed in Denver, CO, Bing met his life partner, Sylvia, on a blind date. They were married three months later on July 26, 1953, and just celebrated their 66th anniversary.Bing worked a long and dedicated career in education. He taught junior high and high school until he retired from the Mesa County School District in 1991.In 1993, Bing and Sylvia joined the Peace Corps and were stationed in Jamaica for two years. He volunteered as a mathematics teacher trainer at a junior college there.Bing lived the rest of his full and adventurous life on the Western Slope of Colorado surrounded by the country he loved and the family he cherished.He is survived by his loving wife, Sylvia; daughter, Dena (Pat) Carpenter; sons, Paul (Cindy), Scot (Roxanne), Dave (Julie), and Ken (Michelle); 17 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren.A service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 4:00 p.m. at the Koinonia Church, 730 25 Road, Grand Junction, CO.Memorial contributions, in Bing's memory, can be made to HopeWest Hospice or The Nature Conservancy. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close