Martin "Bing" Bingham
February 28, 1930 - October 19, 2019
Martin "Bing" Bingham passed away on Saturday, October 19, at the age of 89.
Bing was born and grew up in North Field Falls, VT. After attending the University of Vermont he joined the Air Force and served four years as a Photo Interpreter. While stationed in Denver, CO, Bing met his life partner, Sylvia, on a blind date. They were married three months later on July 26, 1953, and just celebrated their 66th anniversary.
Bing worked a long and dedicated career in education. He taught junior high and high school until he retired from the Mesa County School District in 1991.
In 1993, Bing and Sylvia joined the Peace Corps and were stationed in Jamaica for two years. He volunteered as a mathematics teacher trainer at a junior college there.
Bing lived the rest of his full and adventurous life on the Western Slope of Colorado surrounded by the country he loved and the family he cherished.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sylvia; daughter, Dena (Pat) Carpenter; sons, Paul (Cindy), Scot (Roxanne), Dave (Julie), and Ken (Michelle); 17 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren.
A service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 4:00 p.m. at the Koinonia Church, 730 25 Road, Grand Junction, CO.
Memorial contributions, in Bing's memory, can be made to HopeWest Hospice or The Nature Conservancy.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 23, 2019