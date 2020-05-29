Martin "Marty" Deniston
1943 - 2020
Martin "Marty" Deniston

March 18, 1943 - May 25, 2020

Martin "Marty" Deniston, 77, of Longmont passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Monday May 25, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Marty was born to Verle and Martha in Colorado Springs as the youngest of five children, living most of his childhood on their family cherry orchard in Clifton, Colorado. High school sweethearts, Marty and Pat, eloped to Santa Fe, New Mexico on March 26, 1962. They sold their hubcaps for gas money to return to Colorado where they started their beautiful life together of 59 years.

Marty worked as a Superintendent of Operations at the Fort St. Vrain Power Station for 30 years and ended his career with his retirement from the University of Colorado power plant in 2011.

Throughout his life he loved hunting, fishing, boating and camping with family and friends. He was a long term member of the Mile High Bass Pioneers Club of Colorado. His favorite activity was spending time with his family.

Marty was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Vieva, and most recently his youngest son, Steve Deniston, 54, of Milikin CO. He is survived by his loving wife, Pat; siblings, Lila, Delroy, and Mariel (Carl); son, Gary (Stephanie) Deniston; daughter, Sandy (John) Ellis; daughter-in-law, Laura Deniston; grandchildren, Jacob, Sierra (David), Taran (Alex), Cory, Tanner, Chad, Caisey, Kyler and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may view the online obituary and leave condolences at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/longmont-co/martin-deniston-9197580.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on May 29, 2020.
