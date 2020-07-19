Marva Simpson



April 15, 1944 - July 8, 2020



Marva Simpson passed on to her heavenly home, joining husband, Lincoln, on July 8, 2020. She was surrounded by family and friends who dearly loved her.



Marva was born on April 15, 1944, in Great Falls, Montana to Marvin Buzzard and Elsie Richison. She was adopted by her grandparents, Venus and Jesse Buzzard who raised her in Grand Junction, CO. She graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1962, and married Lincoln "Link" Simpson a few months later.



She raised a family and worked with Link at two automotive repair shops where she kept the books. Her granddaughters remember her love of ATV riding through the woods and never missing a mud hole. The more mud the better!



Marva was loved by all who knew her. Some say she was the finest person they ever knew. Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Sister, Friend. She is preceded in death by parents, Venus and Jesse Buzzard, and brother, Earl Buzzard. She is survived by daughter, Kellie (John) Yurick; son, Mark Simpson; grandaughter, Nicole (Reed) Devaney; grandaughter, Shari (Connor) Pearrow, and great-grandson, Carson Devaney.



Services will be on August 1, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Lutheran Church of Messiah, 840 N. 11th St., Grand Junction, CO 81501. Interment of cremains will follow at the Orchard Mesa Cemetery.



She wished that contributions be made to the Lutheran Church of Messiah.



