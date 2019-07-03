Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marvin Gene Lenderman. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM Cross Orchards Historic Farm (Green Barn) Interment 10:00 AM Veteran's Memorial Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Marvin Gene Lenderman passed away at his home in Grand Junction on June 1, 2019, at age 85. Gene was born in Maryville, Tennessee, on July 14, 1933, to Sara Huffstetler and Fletcher Von Lenderman. The family moved to Baltimore, Maryland, where Gene attended Dundalk High School, and distinguished himself as an athletic standout in several sports. After graduation, he enlisted in the Air Force and spent most of his four year tour in Germany. After his discharge, Gene was awarded a scholarship to play baseball at the University of Colorado. He soon became captain and star of the team, receiving many accolades for his impressive play. During summer breaks, Gene played for the Grand Junction Eagles and later played in the St. Louis Cardinals farm system. During his college years, he served as a popular dorm councilor and was elected to "Sabres", the senior men's honorary, in recognition of his leadership qualities. Gene graduated from CU in 1961 with a degree in International Affairs, and remained a proud alumnus during his lifetime. In 1962 Gene married Gaynell Johnson and they moved to San Francisco, California, where he worked for Bank of America. In 1968 they moved back to Colorado to become involved in Gay Johnson's, the family business. His second marriage was to Carolyn Behrhorst in 1995, with whom he shared many of his golden years. Gene's many hobbies included travel, tennis, handball, coaching Little League, serving in the Veteran's Honor Guard, gardening, hiking and classic cars. He studied history and held strong opinions regarding faith and country. He was fiercely devoted to his children, step-children, siblings and his dog, Riley. "Geno" was charming and charismatic, with self-deprecating humor and hearty laughter. Gene is survived by two sons, Brent, wife Tiffanie, two children, Jaxon and Tessa of Centennial, Colorado; and Ryan and daughters, Katelyn and Morgan of Castle Rock, Colorado. His second family includes step-children, Amy Behrhorst of Aspen, Colorado; Gray Behrhorst, wife Nicole, sons, Mac, Grady and Tate of Evergreen, Colorado; and Meg Dangler, husband Dan, and daughters Katie, Ellie and Anna of Aspen, Colorado. He is also survived by his brother, William Rex Lenderman, wife Thelma, of Towson, Maryland; and his sister, Marlene Lenderman and nephew, Rex Harrison, both of Carlsbad, California. A memorial service will be held at Cross Orchards Historic Farm (Green Barn) on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11 A.M. Interment will take place at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 10 A.M. Memorial contributions may be made to the Grand Valley Honor Guard, P.O. Box 4438, Grand Junction, Colorado, 81502.

