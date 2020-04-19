Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marvin Kapushion. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marvin Kapushion



April 18, 1930 - April 7, 2020



Monsignor Marvin J. Kapushion was born April 18, 1930, in Crested Butte, CO, the third child of George and Anna (Matkovich) Kapushion. He died just a few days short of his 90th birthday, on April 7, at his residence at the Bonaventure of Pueblo after more than a half century of priestly life in the Diocese of Pueblo.



After attending elementary school in Crested Butte, he moved to Grand Junction to live with his sister and brother-in-law, Jake and Helen Spehar, in order to attend Grand Junction High School, graduating in 1948. Enrolling at St. Thomas Seminary in Denver, he was ordained a priest in June, 1956, in ceremonies at St. Joseph Parish in Grand Junction. His first assignment as assistant pastor at St. Joseph Parish in Salida was followed by a transfer to St. Francis Xavier Parish in Pueblo two years later.



After completing graduate studies in 1964 at the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., he began more than three decades of service as director of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Pueblo, Social Services of Pueblo-United and successor affiliates. Upon retirement in 1999, he served on the agency's board of directors and continued in his favorite role as a counselor.



As time evolved he became a state and national leader on social services issues, serving on the board of directors of the National Association of Social Workers, the National Council of Social Work Education and the National Commission on Accreditation for colleges with social work programs.



He was President of the Colorado Conference on Social Welfare, was appointed to the Colorado Comprehensive Health Planning Council and was a member of the Colorado Advisory Committee for Youth and Children. In Pueblo, he served as chairman of the United Way Executive Directors.



While accomplishing much in his secondary profession, Monsignor Kapushion remained at heart a parish priest. For more than 30 years he commuted to Rye to care for parishioners at St. Aloysius Church. In later years he assisted at St. Mary Corwin parish in Pueblo while also serving as chaplain for the Poor Clare Monastery of Our Heavenly Father.



He retired for a second time as chaplain at St. Therese Catholic School in Pueblo after also serving as principal at the request of Bishop Arthur Tafoya and on the school's board of directors. Before and during his several retirements, he volunteered for the Youth Offender System, at the Pueblo County Jail and the San Carlos Correctional Facility.



Monsignor Kapushion was preceded in death by his parents; beloved sister, Helen Spehar; older brother, William Kapushion, and nephews, George and Timothy Spehar. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Irma Kapushion; nephews, Jim, Gerry and Tom Spehar, and Marvin Kapushion, as well as nieces, Marianne Mercado and Sheri Ochoa and numerous grand-nephews and grand-nieces proud to call him "Uncle Marvin."



Services are to be held in Pueblo and Grand Junction at a later date with burial alongside his parents in Grand Junction.



Memorials may be made to St. Therese Catholic School, 320 Goodnight Avenue, Pueblo, CO 81004.

