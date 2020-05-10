Marvin LeRoy Miller
1932 - 2020
Marvin LeRoy Miller

April 17, 1932 - April 29, 2020

Marvin LeRoy Miller was born in Idaho Springs, CO, to Bert and Leola (Sykes) Miller. He graduated from Appleton High School in Grand Junction, CO in 1950, and joined the Navy. Marvin served four combat tours of duty in Korea aboard the destroyer USS Wiltsie DD-716. After his discharge in 1954, he worked as a TV camera operator and electronics repairman. Marvin owned and operated an electric motor sales and service business for over 30 years. He was active in his church and Boy Scouts. Marvin dearly loved his family.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Wanda Reddick Miller; sons, Rick (Mercedes), Ted (Jo), and Bill (Daylyn); daughter, Sherry (Craig Anderson); six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death are his parents; brothers, Earl, Harold, and Floyd; sister, Virginia, and granddaughter, Amy Miller.

Burial was at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

The family greatly appreciates the VA Hospital, St. Mary's Hospital, HopeWest Hospice, and the many doctors and nurses who cared for him.


Published in The Daily Sentinel on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
