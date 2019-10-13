Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Agnes Prather. View Sign Service Information Brown's Cremation Service Inc 562 W Crete Circle Ste 101 Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-255-8888 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Agnes (O'Toole) Prather



January 22, 1944 - September 30, 2019



Our dear mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend left us to join her husband, Bobby.



Mary was born to Edward O'Toole and Eileen (deBlaquiere) O'Toole on January 22, 1944, in the old St. Mary's Hospital. Her early life came with obstacles. Born with club feet she learned to walk with metal braces after surgery to correct them. When she was four she contracted a case of polio, affecting her left lung and face. It's no wonder Mary grew up to take care of everybody else. It was the spirit of her life with the care she received from birth.



Raised with her sister primarily on the Redlands at her grandmother's peach farm, Mary graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1962 and attended one year at Mesa College but decided to train as a Nurse's Aide at St. Mary's Hospital where she worked for ten years and cherished her nursing family and patients.



Mary married Bobby Prather in 1969. With the exception of living briefly in San Diego, the couple returned to DeBeque and the Prather Ranch where they sidelined the ranching with a hunting guide operation that flourished throughout the early 1970's. After Bobby took a job with Occidental Petroleum during the oil shale boom, the family moved to Grand Junction in 1977.



Mary loved the cowboy life on the Roan Creek ranch, and all things western. She wrote the Prather family history which ended up morphing into a DeBeque history and she belonged to the Mesa County Historical Society. She also ran a daycare for 26 years and was famous for taking in stray cats and kids.



Mary is survived by son, Jason (Jennifer) Prather, and their children, Kaitlyn, Karen and Hunter; daughter, Sarah Richmond, and her children, Kainan and Kalisee; sister, Eileen O'Toole; Bobby's daughter, Lori (Greg) Latham and her children, Danielle, Jesse and Blake; former son-in-law, Stu (Dora) McKlasky; much loved cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends including lifelong best friends, Marie, Peggy and Evalee.



Mary requested no services except at the Veterans Cemetery to join Bobby on October 18 at 1:00 p.m. A pot luck life celebration will follow from 2 - 5:00 p.m. at the , 1404 Ute Ave.



Donations to HopeWest 3090B N. 12th St., or Catholic Outreach 245 S. 1st. Street.



Mary Agnes (O'Toole) PratherJanuary 22, 1944 - September 30, 2019Our dear mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend left us to join her husband, Bobby.Mary was born to Edward O'Toole and Eileen (deBlaquiere) O'Toole on January 22, 1944, in the old St. Mary's Hospital. Her early life came with obstacles. Born with club feet she learned to walk with metal braces after surgery to correct them. When she was four she contracted a case of polio, affecting her left lung and face. It's no wonder Mary grew up to take care of everybody else. It was the spirit of her life with the care she received from birth.Raised with her sister primarily on the Redlands at her grandmother's peach farm, Mary graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1962 and attended one year at Mesa College but decided to train as a Nurse's Aide at St. Mary's Hospital where she worked for ten years and cherished her nursing family and patients.Mary married Bobby Prather in 1969. With the exception of living briefly in San Diego, the couple returned to DeBeque and the Prather Ranch where they sidelined the ranching with a hunting guide operation that flourished throughout the early 1970's. After Bobby took a job with Occidental Petroleum during the oil shale boom, the family moved to Grand Junction in 1977.Mary loved the cowboy life on the Roan Creek ranch, and all things western. She wrote the Prather family history which ended up morphing into a DeBeque history and she belonged to the Mesa County Historical Society. She also ran a daycare for 26 years and was famous for taking in stray cats and kids.Mary is survived by son, Jason (Jennifer) Prather, and their children, Kaitlyn, Karen and Hunter; daughter, Sarah Richmond, and her children, Kainan and Kalisee; sister, Eileen O'Toole; Bobby's daughter, Lori (Greg) Latham and her children, Danielle, Jesse and Blake; former son-in-law, Stu (Dora) McKlasky; much loved cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends including lifelong best friends, Marie, Peggy and Evalee.Mary requested no services except at the Veterans Cemetery to join Bobby on October 18 at 1:00 p.m. A pot luck life celebration will follow from 2 - 5:00 p.m. at the , 1404 Ute Ave.Donations to HopeWest 3090B N. 12th St., or Catholic Outreach 245 S. 1st. Street. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.