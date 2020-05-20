Mary Ann Bissell
1944 - 2020
Mary Ann Bissell

January 23, 1944 - May 7, 2020

Mary Ann Bissell, 76, was born in Greeley, Colorado, on January 23, 1944, to August and Lydia (Alles) Ehrlich. She grew up in the town of Greeley and also east of Greeley. She graduated from Greeley High School in 1962, and attended Beauty School in Greeley.

On April 26, 1971, she married Kelly Stone Bissell in Eagle, Colorado. Mary Ann worked as a beautician, as well as a seamstress and did alterations. She was a wonderful housewife.

After her retirement she took up the game of golf; she hit a hole-in-one on Hole #8 on September 20, 2006, at Tiara Rado Golf Course in Grand Junction. She also enjoyed attending Colorado Rockies minor league games. Her brothers were surprised at her love of sports.

Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Kelly Stone Bissell of Grand Junction; son, Shannon (Gina) Schwingdorf of Palestine, Texas; grandchildren, Levi, Amanda Jo, and Sarah; brother, Robert (Janice) Ehrlich of Eaton, Colorado; brother, James (Ann) Ehrlich of Loveland, Colorado, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Harvey Ehrlich, and John Ehrlich; sister, Gloria Cogburn, and nephew, Ronald Cogburn.


Published in The Daily Sentinel on May 20, 2020.
