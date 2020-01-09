Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann Burns. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Ann Burns



October 14, 1946 - December 29, 2019



Mary Ann Burns (Merkle) died Sunday, January 29, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction, CO. She was 73.



Mary Ann was born to Augustus "Auggie" and Rita Merkle in Meade, KS. On December 21, 1970, she married the love of her life, Larry Burns, of Fowler, KS. After moving around a few times, they settled in Grand Junction, CO and together they raised their two children, Cory and Katie.



Mary Ann was a nurse and worked at St. Mary's Hospital most of her adult life. She always loved the mountains and it was this love that led her and Larry to retire in Lake City, CO. She enjoyed many things in life including camping, watching football, cross stitch, knitting, painting, dying Easter eggs with her grandkids, decorating the house for Christmas, volunteering to help kids at the school, and most of all spending time with family and friends. She loved to laugh and was always ready to share a smile and a hug.



Mary Ann leaves behind her beloved husband of 49 years, Larry Burns; son, Cory (Karla) Burns of Palisade, CO; daughter, Katie (Matt) Himes of Mesa, CO; grandchildren, Teagan, Lilliana, Marshal, and Kyanna, along with numerous friends and extended family. She is preceded in death by both her parents; grandson, Justin, and granddaughters, Hannah and Natalie.



Services will be held in Lake City, CO later this Spring.

