Mary Ann Falconer



March 21, 1937 - April 24, 2020



Mary Ann Falconer passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020, in Idaho Falls, ID, where she and her husband, Ralph, spent their retirement years.



Mary was born in Hancock, Michigan, but grew up in Houghton, Michigan. She was the first of seven kids born to Edward and Agnes Miller. Her early years were full of family, adventures, and chores! Her fondest childhood memories were with her siblings and cousins at the "camp" on Lake Gerald. She attended St. Ignatius Primary School and Houghton High School, where she graduated in 1955, with honors.



She went on to work for four years as a secretary for the Assistant Dean of Students at Michigan Tech University. It was there that she met the love of her life over a cup of coffee. They married on July 19, 1958. The next year the kids started arriving and they started moving. They lived in many different locations all over Canada and in many different states. She was always good at going along with "whatever came next". Mary was in charge of the home and the kids and there were many great adventures with mom wherever we lived. Mom was a great cook and always had special celebrations planned for birthdays and holidays. As the kids became more independent, Mary went back to work in various jobs as a teacher's aide, and in several secretarial positions including one with an architect. She always looked forward to our annual trips to Michigan for visits with her siblings. She also enjoyed some "getaways" with Dad to annual Geophysical Conventions. After the kids were gone and they retired, an annual trip to southern Texas for a few months was enjoyed. Travels always included several trips a year to Colorado for fun and adventures with the grandkids. Mary was a wonderful Wife, Mom, Grandma, and friend. She was especially good at writing lovely letters and poems to those she loved!



Mary is survived by her husband of 61 years, Ralph Falconer; children, Joan (Brad) Humphrey, Ann (Rob) Hanson, Steve (Andie) Falconer, and Lynda (Shannon) Eickstaedt; grandchildren, Kira (Paul) Roach, Britton Humphrey, Cole Hanson, Reece (Lani) Hanson, Kyler Hanson, Tyler Eickstaedt, and Adam Eickstaedt; siblings, Joan Fuller, Dorothy (Bill) Steenland, Jack (Donna) Miller, Jim (Kathy) Miller, Joe (Linda) Miller, and Mike (Kelly) Miller, a loving extended family and many caring friends.



Memorial services will be planned at a later date in Grand Junction, Colorado and Houghton, Michigan.



Memorial contributions may be made to Michigan Tech University or a Catholic Charity.



Our lives were enriched by her presence and she will be greatly missed...... rest easy Sweet Mama.....



