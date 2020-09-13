1/1
Mary Ann Pedersen
1936 - 2020
Mary Ann Pedersen

May 29, 1936 - September 8, 2020

Mary Ann Pedersen, age 84, entered Heaven September 8, 2020, following a brief illness.

She was born May 29, 1936, in Monticello, UT. Mary was the daughter of the late Carl and Kathryn Tucker. She graduated from Grand Valley High School and married Howard Pedersen. They had three children, Kat, Chris, and Karla.

She was adventurous, independent, and quick to make new friends. For most of her life she was self-employed but in earlier years she worked at R-5 High School where she made life-long friends. She also enjoyed attending Appleton Christian Church, where she made many new friends.

She is survived by daughters, Kat (Bruce), and Karla (Steve); brothers, Dave (Janice), and Tom (Teresa); sister, Pat; grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by husband, Howard; son, Chris; infant brother, Dickie, and brother, Bob.

Services to be held at a later date.


Published in The Daily Sentinel on Sep. 13, 2020.
