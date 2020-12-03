Mary Ann ShippertNovember 9, 1936 - November 27, 2020Mary Ann was born November 9, 1936, in Price, Utah, the daughter of Carmela Saccomanno (American-Italian) and Frank Nigro (Italian-American). Her father died when she was four years old, and she was raised by her mother with a very strong work ethic.Mary Ann started working at the age of 16. Her longest positions were as executive secretary with United States Steel Corporation in Salt Lake City and with the District Attorney's office in Grand Junction where she retired at age 69.She was proud of her Catholic faith, Italian heritage and, of course, sons, Stephen and David, and Rebecca, daughter-in-law. She is also survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Gerald, and her wonderful sister, Rosina Siaperas.Her family asks that contributions be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, where Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 3rd.