Mary "Anna" BlairDecember 25, 1945 - May 8, 2020Mary Anna Blair, 74, of Grand Junction, died May 8, 2020, at Paonia Care Center from complications of Alzheimer's and Dementia.Anna was a giving and kind soul who enjoyed helping others in any way that she could. She also enjoyed reading, board/card games, knitting, and her family. She was often referred to as "Saint Anna" by loved ones, her smile was bright and her humor witty. Anna also enjoyed her time as a volunteer at HopeWest Hospice of Grand Junction.Anna was born at St. Clare's Hospital in St. John's Newfoundland on December 25, 1945, to Allan and Josephine (Kavanagh) Williams. She grew up in Ferryland, NL and attended Sacred Heart and St. Joseph's Schools. After graduation she taught school for a year at Blackhead in St. John's. Anna then began working with Avalon Telephone Company in St. John's, NL.On January 25, 1968, she married Albert "Bud" Blair at the Holy Trinity RC Church in Ferryland, NL. Two short days later, Anna and Bud moved to San Diego, CA, where her husband was stationed in the Navy.Once settled in San Diego, Anna began working for Pacific Bell Telephone Company and shortly after she and Bud started their family, welcoming a son and daughter into the world. When Bud retired from the Navy in 1981, Anna transferred to Mountain Bell Telephone Company and they moved to Grand Junction, Colorado. Anna worked for the local telephone company throughout her career and retired with 39 years of service in total. She enjoyed being an active member of the Telephone Pioneers during her tenure with the phone company.Survivors include her husband, Albert "Bud" Blair (married 51 years); son, Darrin (Shauna) Blair; daughter, Kimberly (Justin) Tate; grandsons, Christopher, Cody, and Kyle, and family members in Canada, Ruth Walsh (Mike and family), Eunice Williams, Myra Brophy (Fred and family), Darren Williams (Bonita and family).The family would like to express their gratitude to Anna's caregivers at Paonia Care Center as well as the staff at HopeWest Hospice of Delta and Grand Junction and Paula, Bill, and Joell. Each and every one of you were extremely helpful, gracious, and courteous in your assistance during this difficult time.Memorial contributions can be made to HopeWest Hospice of Delta or Grand Junction.