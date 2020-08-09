Mary Coffey



June 20, 1926 - August 5, 2020



Mary Louise Coffey, 94, of Grand Junction passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.



She was born on June 20, 1926, in Denver, the ninth of 11 children to Margaret and Arnold Boal. Mary was the remaining survivor of her loving family.



Mary's love for music began at age 12 when she began piano, took voice lessons in high school and organ lessons after. As a choir member in church she caught Eldon Coffey's eye and subsequently they married on August 12, 1946. Together they had five children, Dan (Dina) Coffey, Sharon (Paul) Barnes, Mark (Lorna) Coffey, Esther (Jeff) Erickson, and Steve Coffey.



She shared a vision for ministry with Eldon and they served in four churches including Living Hope Evangelical Free and Central Orchard Mesa Community Church, where she played organ and piano, sang solos, led choir, taught Bible classes to women and children and participated in prayer circles.



Mary is remembered by her family and friends as a moving force that kept her family together quietly, a good listener, and woman of faith and prayer. She loved being a teacher in women's bible studies and teacher of teachers for Child Evangelism Fellowship. She had a sharp mind and was an avid reader right up to the end.



She is survived and loved by ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



Mary will be interred with her husband at Veteran's Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado. Memorial donations can be made to Living Hope Evangelical Free Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store