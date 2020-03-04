Mary Ellen Held
October 2, 1932 - February 29, 2020
Mary Ellen Held, 87, of Parachute, Colorado, passed away February 29, 2020, after a brief battle of pancreatic cancer.
Mary Ellen was born on October 2, 1932, to John and Ida Gitchell in Campo, Colorado. The family moved to Mesa, Colorado, in 1938, where Mary Ellen attended school and graduated valedictorian of the class of 1950, the last graduating class of Mesa High School. She married Clifford R. Held on June 15, 1952, in Mesa.
Mary Ellen retired in 1995 from the Basalt City Market. She was an avid reader and enjoyed all needle crafts and loved her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband; parents; brother, David Harmen Gitchell; sister, Betty Grace White, and baby sister, Ruby Crawford.
Survivors include daughter, Becky Warner of Mesa; sons, Charles Held of Collbran, and Randy (Donna) Held of Basalt; sister, Helen Carnahan of Clifton; seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Services will be at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary. Interment will be at Mesa Molina Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to HopeWest Hospice.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Mar. 4, 2020