Mary Ellen Serve



July 21, 1944 - October 6, 2019



Mary Ellen Serve, 75, of Loma, CO, lost her short battle with cancer on October 6, 2019. She passed at her home surrounded by her loving family.



Mary was born on July 21, 1944 to Ralph and Loretta Rexford and raised in Hysham, MT. She had two older brothers, Willis and Donald Rexford. She worked for a bank in Miles City, MT until 1976, when she met Eugene Serve of Fruita, CO. They moved to CO with Mary's two daughters, Renee and Lynelle, and were married at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, September 1976. Together Mary and Gene had three children, Mark, Brian, and Wendy.



Throughout her life, Mary worked in various occupations, including banking, the U.S. post office, and in the office at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She was involved in various church activities, was passionate about the Mesa County Right to Life, and was a founding member of the Agape Food Bank.



Mary loved her Schnauzers and house plants, square dancing, making Christmas candy, family celebrations, and get togethers. She was always up for a game of cards or assembling a puzzle. Christmas was her favorite holiday and ice cream her favorite treat.



Mary is survived by Gene Serve, her husband of 43 years; children, Renee Ball (Ron) of Silt, CO; Lynelle Towers (Ronny) of Loma, CO; Mark Serve (Kinta) of Pocatello, ID; Brian Serve of Grand Junction, CO, and Wendy Chandler (Mike) of Pueblo, CO; as well as eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.



Memorial services were held October 14, 2019, in Fruita, CO.

Mary Ellen ServeJuly 21, 1944 - October 6, 2019Mary Ellen Serve, 75, of Loma, CO, lost her short battle with cancer on October 6, 2019. She passed at her home surrounded by her loving family.Mary was born on July 21, 1944 to Ralph and Loretta Rexford and raised in Hysham, MT. She had two older brothers, Willis and Donald Rexford. She worked for a bank in Miles City, MT until 1976, when she met Eugene Serve of Fruita, CO. They moved to CO with Mary's two daughters, Renee and Lynelle, and were married at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, September 1976. Together Mary and Gene had three children, Mark, Brian, and Wendy.Throughout her life, Mary worked in various occupations, including banking, the U.S. post office, and in the office at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She was involved in various church activities, was passionate about the Mesa County Right to Life, and was a founding member of the Agape Food Bank.Mary loved her Schnauzers and house plants, square dancing, making Christmas candy, family celebrations, and get togethers. She was always up for a game of cards or assembling a puzzle. Christmas was her favorite holiday and ice cream her favorite treat.Mary is survived by Gene Serve, her husband of 43 years; children, Renee Ball (Ron) of Silt, CO; Lynelle Towers (Ronny) of Loma, CO; Mark Serve (Kinta) of Pocatello, ID; Brian Serve of Grand Junction, CO, and Wendy Chandler (Mike) of Pueblo, CO; as well as eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.Memorial services were held October 14, 2019, in Fruita, CO. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 18, 2019

