Mary Francis Roberts
1926 - 2020
Mary Francis Roberts

October 26, 1926 - July 9, 2020

Mary Frances Roberts died at The Commons in Grand Junction, at the age of 93. She was a Grand Junction native.

She wed Dan Roberts in 1945, and together they had five children.

Mary worked at St. Mary's Hospital as a medical transcriptionist for 25 years.

She loved music, books, traveling, playing with grandchildren, and winning Scrabble. Her smile and laughter will never be forgotten.

A private family celebration of Mary's life will be held Labor Day weekend.

Contributions may be made to Hospice, in Mary's honor.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Aug. 19, 2020.
