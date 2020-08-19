Mary Francis Roberts
October 26, 1926 - July 9, 2020
Mary Frances Roberts died at The Commons in Grand Junction, at the age of 93. She was a Grand Junction native.
She wed Dan Roberts in 1945, and together they had five children.
Mary worked at St. Mary's Hospital as a medical transcriptionist for 25 years.
She loved music, books, traveling, playing with grandchildren, and winning Scrabble. Her smile and laughter will never be forgotten.
A private family celebration of Mary's life will be held Labor Day weekend.
Contributions may be made to Hospice, in Mary's honor.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Aug. 19, 2020.