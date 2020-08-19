Mary Francis Roberts



October 26, 1926 - July 9, 2020



Mary Frances Roberts died at The Commons in Grand Junction, at the age of 93. She was a Grand Junction native.



She wed Dan Roberts in 1945, and together they had five children.



Mary worked at St. Mary's Hospital as a medical transcriptionist for 25 years.



She loved music, books, traveling, playing with grandchildren, and winning Scrabble. Her smile and laughter will never be forgotten.



A private family celebration of Mary's life will be held Labor Day weekend.



Contributions may be made to Hospice, in Mary's honor.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store