Service Information
Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc
2515 Patterson Rd
Grand Junction , CO 81505
(970)-243-2450

Obituary

Mary Alice Greenmun passed away on June 18, 2019 at the tender age of 90. A Colorado native Mary lived in Mack and Grand Junction all of her 90 years. Mary was the daughter of Placido Jesus Archuleta and Doris Archuleta (Ortega) and had a brother, Gilbert Archuleta, and a sister, Helen Wellington. She had two children, Mitzi Kenyon (Dan) and Gary Greenmun; two grand-children, Mandy Kenyon and Valerie Coniff (Doug) and two great-grandchildren, Cole and Wade Coniff. She was preceded in death by both of her parents and her brother. Mary enjoyed her life to the fullest. She loved traveling, taking cruises, but most of all she enjoyed her family. Mary worked at Mountain Bell and the many name changes that followed that company. She was a "nose to the grindstone" employee with a wonderful work ethic. After retiring, Mary selflessly volunteered for the Grand Junction Police Department and St. Joseph Catholic Church. She was recognized many times by the GJPD for her many volunteer hours and efforts. Mary was a wonderful and giving person. She will stay in the hearts and souls of all who were lucky enough to have known her. She will surely be missed. There will be a rosary at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary on Friday, June 28th at 6pm with services at St. Joseph Church on Saturday, June 29th, at 11am. Donations in her name may be made to Graceland Animal Rescue & Sanctuary.

