Mary Jo Good
September 3, 1954 - October 30, 2020
Mary Jo Good "JoJo" was born September 3, 1954, in Rifle, CO, to Donald and Joanie Good. Her father passed away at an early age and she was raised by her mother in Grand Junction, CO. She attended St. Joseph Catholic School, Grand Junction High School and Saint Mary's College. JoJo had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone who crossed her path. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, and friend.
For 30 years she dedicated her life to the Grand Junction Regional Center. Her passion of working with individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities was like no other.
Her love for her friends and family never wavered and she will be dearly missed.
JoJo has reunited in heaven with her mother, Joanie, and father, Donald. She is survived by brothers, Don (Mary) Good and Steve Good; sister, Cheryl Shilling; nieces and nephews, Josh Good, Kristina Good, Hannah Thomas, and Sam Shilling along with their families.
A private family Celebration of Life will be held in lieu of a service.
In honor of JoJo please donate to your local Special Olympics
chapter.